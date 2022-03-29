HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said a 13-year-old pedestrian was skateboarding when he was hit by a vehicle in Wahiawa and is in critical condition.

The incident happened on Tuesday, March 29, around 7:11 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), a 37-year-old Waipahu man was driving an Infiniti SUV north on Kunia Road. The man then entered the intersection of Lyman Road where he struck the 13-year-old pedestrian.

Although the 13-year-old was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the incident, HPD said they believe the SUV had the right of way.

The 13-year-old skateboarder was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition and was treated for multiple injuries to his head and body, police said.

HPD said the 37-year-old man driving the SUV was not injured. Speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factored in the collision at this time, police added.

Honolulu police are investigating the scene.