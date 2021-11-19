Single vehicle crash kills 13-year-old Waikoloa pedestrian

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department (HPD) announced a 13-year-old female teenager died Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Kamakoa Drive and Iwikuamo’o Drive in Waikoloa Village.

Hawaii police responded to the emergency call on Nov. 18 approximately at 6:36 p.m.

According to HPD, a black 2007 Honda Accord 4-door sedan was heading south on Iwikuamo’o Drive when it drove off of the roadway and onto the sidewalk where it struck the female and her male friend. The vehicle lost control and rolled over several times into a vacant lot.

The female was transported to Kona Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. She has been positively identified, but her name is being withheld since she is a juvenile.

HPD said the driver of the Honda Accord Sedan, a 21-year-old male and his 16-year-old male passenger, both from Waikoloa were taken to the North Hawaii Community Hospital for treatment, where they were treated and later released.

Hawaii police later arrested the 21-year-old male driver for Negligent Homicide and other charges. He remains in police custody as HPD continues its investigation.

Speed and impairment are possible factors in the collision, according to HPD. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for the public’s assistance in finding any information on the incident. Anyone who has witnessed the accident may contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229.

This is the 25th traffic fatality this year for Hawaii Island, 11 more than last year during this same time.