13-year-old boy suspected of attempted murder arrested

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A teenager is in police custody in connection to a stabbing case that happened in the Waipahu area on July 10.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the 13-year-old boy used a knife to stab a 39-year-old man in the back, causing injuries. Police reveal that this happened during an argument between the two around 1 a.m.

The boy was then arrested for second-degree attempted murder at 7:10 p.m. that same Friday.

Police officials added that the case was declined by prosecutors.

