HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiʻi has a long history of being a place where people from around the world gather to live, work and love.

Amidst the throngs of ethnic and cultural representatives here, there are celebrations that abound.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

So, KHON2.com decided to take a look at some of the festivities that our residents will be celebrating in December.

Kalikimaka

Christmas was brought to the Hawaiʻi islands in the early 19th century when missionaries began working for the royal family to bring literacy and a written language to the local people.

Since then, it has grown to be one of Hawaiʻi’s biggest yearly celebrations. You can find all sorts of things to do on all of the islands as the season progresses.

Las Posadas

This is a celebration that originated with our Hispanic residents with ancestry in Mexico and is a fusion of traditional indigenous and catholic beliefs It’s a nine-day celebration leading up to the day of Christmas where believers reenact Mary and Joseph’s arduous journey to Bethlehem.

St. Lucia’s Day

Originating amongst Swedes, this celebration is observed on Dec. 13. Traditionally, young girls wear white robes and wear crowns on their head that are adorned with candles. It is meant to symbolize the light in the darkness of winter.

Hanukkah

This is a Jewish tradition that is practiced by Hebrews around the globe. It is an eight-day celebration, also known as the Festival of Lights. It celebrates the fact that during time of war between the Maccabees and Greece in which Jewish families only had enough oil to light candles for one evening, but the oil lasted for eight nights. It is celebrated with the lighting of candles on each of the eight nights, exchanging gifts and eating lots of foods fried in oils.

Kwanzaa

It’s a celebration created by Americans with African ancestry. It’s a week-long celebration from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, and it focuses on African heritage, unity and culture through music, dance and storytelling.

Yule Log

Celebrated by Scandanavian and other north European peoples, a Yule log is a traditional practice that symbolizes the return of longer days and the triumph of light over darkness.

Krampusnacht

Celebrated on Dec. 5 by Austrians, the Dutch, Belgians and others from European countries. It celebrates Krampus who is a horned creature who accompanies Saint Nicholas. Krampus comes to punish naughty children while Saint Nicholas rewards the good ones.

Omisoka

For those participating in Japanese traditions, there is a New Year’s Eve celebration that embraces traditional activities. You can clean your house, eat soba noodles for longevity and ring bells at temples 108 times for good luck. It’s a nice way to acknowledge the upcoming year.

Saint Nicholas Day

This is celebrated Dutch and Belgian residents. On the evening of Dec. 5, everyone eats pepper cookies and prepares for the arrival of Sinterklaas. On the morning of Dec. 6, children wake up to gifts they received from Sinterklaas who was accompanied by his helper, Black Peter.

Hogmanay

The Scottish celebrate New Year’s with traditions like “first-footing” where the first person to enter a home after midnight brings luck for the coming year. In Edinburgh, for Hogmanay, men will strip naked in the snow and ice and run down Princess Street to the North Sea where they jump in and swim in arctic temperatures.

Christmas Markets

Traditional markets where vendors sell crafts, food and decorations were created in European countries and is fully embraced here in the islands. We create a festive atmosphere with carolers, mulled wine and seasonal treats.

Mummering

Our Canadian residents have brought this tradition to Hawaiʻi where people dress in disguises and visit homes singing and dancing. The hosts try to guess the identities of those in disguise in exchange for treats.

Dongzhi

Dongzhi is also known as the Winter Solstice Festival and is a traditional Chinese celebration that marks the shortest day and longest night of the year. The celebration holds big cultural significance which emphasizes family reunion and the arrival of longer daylight hours.

Typically, families will gather between Dec. 21 and 23 to enjoy tangyuan, sweet glutinous rice balls symbolizing togetherness and hearty meals to signify the increase in positive energy and the warmth of kinship. It’s also a time to express gratitude, strengthening family bonds and welcoming the return of longer daylight which symbolizes the arrival of positive energy and the growth of yang (positive force) over yin (negative force).

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

These diverse traditions showcase the richness of cultures around the world and how they celebrate various festive occasions throughout the year.