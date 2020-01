HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over on Kauai, 13 hikers are back on solid ground after being stranded for several days in Hanakapiai due to ongoing flooding conditions.

Officials say Sunday afternoon while firefighters were trying to deliver supplies they found a safe path for the hikers to cross the stream.

They were all safely rescued with no injuries reported.

Kalalau Trail has been closed since Thursday and remains closed at this time for high stream levels.