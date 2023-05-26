HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thirteen new deputies will be assigned new positions across the state after graduating from their Law Enforcement Recruit Class.

Family members and friends today gathered at the Hawaii State Capitol Auditorium to witness the graduation of deputy sheriffs.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“The recruits endured six months of intensive physical and academic training to get to this day as newly sworn in members of the Sheriff Division,” said State Sheriff Mark Hanohano. “On behalf of the Division, I extend my congratulations and wish you well as you begin to carry out your duties to keep our community safe.”

Thirteen new deputies graduating from their Law Enforcement Recruit Class at the Hawaii State Capitol Auditorium in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Dept. of Public Safety) Thirteen new deputies graduating from their Law Enforcement Recruit Class at the Hawaii State Capitol Auditorium in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Dept. of Public Safety)

The deputies were officially presented with their new badges by a family member of their choice during a pinning ceremony as well.

A family member pins one of the thirteen new deputies graduating from their Law Enforcement Recruit Class during a pinning ceremony at the Hawaii State Capitol Auditorium in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Dept. of Public Safety)

According to the Department of Public Safety, it took more than 1,000 hours of academic instruction for the recruits to graduate. This also included practical testing in constitutional and criminal law, ethical uses of force, physical fitness, traffic enforcement, firearms and physical control tactics.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Eight of the deputies will be assigned to Oahu and the other five will be on their way to Big Island.