HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state says 126 drivers have been caught on camera going through a red light. For now, those drivers are only getting a warning. Fines will be handed out next month, and a second camera will be installed by then also.

The State Department of Transportation says that the first red light camera installed on the corner of Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street has caught 126 violators in 25 days, averaging out to five per day.

“Sadly, it doesn’t surprise me. We’re seeing it now, the evidence of speed and people just not paying attention on the system in the number of crashes and the number of fatalities that we have,” said Ed Sniffen, HDOT Deputy Director of Highways.

Sniffen said two of those drivers actually caused a crash. Fortunately no one was hurt but those two drivers have been cited. The state has initiated a 30-day warning period. So the warnings will become fines of up to $200 starting on November 19.

A second red light camera is being installed on Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street, and will be operating on November 1.

There will be a total of ten of red light cameras that will be installed at intersections throughout Honolulu. And there will be a 30-day warning period after each one has been installed.

Cameras take a picture of the license plate when the car is clearly running through a red light. The picture is reviewed by the vendor and then sent to HPD, which then determines if the law has been broken. The warning or citation will be sent to the car’s owner.

Sniffen says warning letters are being sent out first because the goal is to educate drivers and change their behavior, for safety’s sake.

“We’re also putting out signage throughout so that you know when you’re approaching an intersection that it’s photo enforced. We want to make sure everybody understands that,” he said.

Snifffen says engineers are still trying to determine where eight other cameras will be installed from a list of possible locations.

“Our engineering study will be finished by the middle of next week where we can announce the other eight intersections and the time frames that we’re going to put them out in,” he said.

He says the installation of three other cameras will start next month and then five more in December. All of them should be up by April of next year. Sniffen says the goal is not to fine drivers to earn revenues for the state.

“This is us changing the behavior to let you know there’s a police officer sitting at every corner now in these 10 intersections. Act that way!” he said.