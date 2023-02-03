HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Makaha Canoe Club said that recent weather has damaged the oldest functioning racing canoe in Hawai’i.

The Hanakeoki canoe was build in 1900. It experienced its first race in 1906.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The canoe club said that the bad weather from Sunday, Jan. 29 tossed the canoe off its rack.

“It’s heart-wrenching to see such a treasured piece of our community damaged in this way,” said Marlene Kahoʻonei, President of Makaha Canoe Club. “Hanakeoki and its history has touched so many lives and inspired many generations of canoe paddlers throughout the State.”

They have launched a fundraising campaign to buy more koa wood to fix the Hanakeoki.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“Hanakeoki is more than just a vessel, it represents the rich history and culture of our islands”, Marlene added. “It is an important piece of our heritage, and our Makaha community.”



