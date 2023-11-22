HONOLULU (KHON2) — Getting the best deals on Black Friday requires a combination of planning, research and strategic shopping.

Not everyone can maximize their experience during this stressful and highly competitive shopping event. So, KHON2.com decided to help you prepare for the big day.

Here are some strategies to help you maximize your savings:

Research in advance

Start researching deals and promotions in the days leading up to Black Friday. You can also download apps from your favorite stores to receive early notifications about discounts.

Create a budget

Set a clear budget for your Black Friday shopping to avoid overspending. If you prioritize the items you need the most, then you will find it easier to stay focused on essential purchases.

Compare prices

Use online tools and apps to compare prices across different retailers. Check if a store offers price matching to ensure you get the best deal.

Follow social media and newsletters

Many retailers announce exclusive deals on their social media accounts, through newsletters or via their smartphone apps. Follow your favorite stores on social media platforms for real-time updates.

Use cashback and rewards

Utilize cashback websites or credit cards that offer cashback rewards to get additional savings. Check if your credit card has any special Black Friday promotions.

Online and In-Store Shopping

Evaluate whether it’s more beneficial to shop online or in-store based on the deals offered and your preferences. Some retailers have online-only deals or exclusive in-store promotions.

Early bird and doorbuster deals

Take advantage of early bird and doorbuster deals but be prepared for crowds and limited quantities. Plan your shopping route to maximize efficiency if you’re hitting multiple stores.

Bundle deals and package offers

Look for bundle deals where you can save more by purchasing multiple items together. Pay attention to package offers, especially in electronics and appliances. But don’t get bogged down in gift with purchases since you may deviate from your spending plan and may end up spending more than you had intended while also having items you never wanted in the first place.

Sign up for loyalty programs

Join loyalty programs or rewards programs offered by retailers to access member-exclusive deals. Some stores may provide early access to Black Friday promotions for their loyal customers.

Be flexible with brands

Be open to different brands or models as sometimes similar products may have significant price variations. Flexibility allows you to take advantage of unexpected deals.

Monitor flash sales

Keep an eye on flash sales which are time-limited and can offer significant discounts. Some retailers release new deals at specific times throughout the day. So, be sure to make a plan for this.

Check return policies

Before making a purchase, understand the return policies, especially for Black Friday sales. Ensure that you can return or exchange items if needed.

Remember to stay organized, be aware of your budget and have a plan in place to make your Black Friday shopping experience more efficient and successful.