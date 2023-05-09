The Twin Fin, formerly known as the Aston Waikiki Beach Hotel, will open in November 2022 after a multi million dollar renovation. (The Twin Fin)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Hawaii’s breathtaking natural beauty, many want to sit down and take it in. These restaurants are spots to take in Oahu’s beautiful scenery.

From ocean to mountains Hawaii has it all.

Restaurants with the best views on Oahu:

The restaurants with a nice view of Diamond Head from farthest away to closest are The Lanai at Mamala Bay, 53 By The Sea, the patio of Hula Grill Waikiki, and Deck.

Sky Waikiki and The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood have views of the Waikiki skyline as they are on top of hotels. These spots are perfect to see the city lights.

Dining guests have a chance to take in the blue waters off the south shore when eating at Orchids, or Hau Tree.

Hau Tree is located right off of Kaimana Beach and if guests come at the perfect time, they might be able to catch a glimpse of a baby monk seal as many births have taken place at this beach. Click here to see more information on the latest Kaimana Beach monk seal birth.

Hawaii isn’t just known for the blue waters, but also the towering green mountains. Haleiwa Joe’s at Haiku Gardens and Restaurant 604 have views of these Hawaiian mountains, and they happen to both be on the water. Haleiwa Joe’s at Haiku Gardens sits over a pond while Restaurant 604 is right near the Arizona Memorial.