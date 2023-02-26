HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Boy Scout from Troop 50 named Sebastian Banquil chose to create projects for Eagle Scouts and National Honor Society Service that target unsafe driving practices; he asks his community to take saving lives more seriously.

The troop installed pedestrian crossing flags and brought the community together to join them in waving signs to bring more awareness for the need for vehicular safe driving practices.

The Eagle Scout project:

The intersections of interest are in Kapolei at the crosswalk on Kūnehi Street (Hoʻokele entrance) toward Kamaʻaha Avenue along Kapolei Parkway.

The scouts of Troop 50 spent Sunday morning, Feb. 26, installing the flags to get the attention of their neighbors.

According to Banquil, that intersection had 12 incidents last year. This is why he decided to step up and work to make a difference.

The National Honor Society service project:

Along Kapolei Parkway, residents in the area saw an influx of young activists this morning waving signs to draw attention to the embarrassingly high number of traffic incidents in that area.

According to Banquil’s parents and scout leader, there were homeowners’ associations who came out to support the efforts.

Banquil said his message is simple, “always drive with Aloha”. Since the intersections he and his troop are targeting do not have traffic lights, there are multiple accidents each month and pedestrians have to wait for extended periods of time to be able to continue their journey.

Hawai’i is fortunate to have young leaders like Banquil. Today’s keiki will be inheriting these islands along with its politics, environment and history; and they really seem to be taking their roles as caretakers seriously.