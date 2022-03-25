HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a house fire on Hookele Street in Maili on Friday, March 25, around 5:16 a.m.

According to HFD, firefighters arrived at a two-story residential structure with heavy smoke that was 5% involved with fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and HFD said 12 occupants in the structure consisting of eight adults, three teenagers, and one child under one year old, safely made it out.

There were no reports of any injuries.