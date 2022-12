WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Mahoe Street, between Huakai and Hiapo Streets, in Waipahu is closed due to a water main break.

Crews are working on the 12-inch break and are setting up an alternate water source for the five homes that are affected. The BWS asks residents to bring their own containers.

The road is also reportedly damaged.

Customers can call the BWS at (808) 748-5000, ext. 1.