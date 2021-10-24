12 Honolulu divers cited for lack of required equipment, over 2 dozen undersized fish

Courtesy: Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) cited 12 Honolulu divers for possession of more than two dozen undersized fish and not having the required equipment.

According to officials, six men were cited at Kahala Beach, and six other men were also cited at Kahana Bay on Saturday, Oct. 23. Those diving at night must have an illuminated diver’s flag, as well as knowledge of fishing regulations.

At around 7:15 p.m Saturday, a DOCARE officer noticed dive lights near the west end of Kahana Bay. The divers in this area exited the water at approximately 8:30 p.m, officials said. An officer then inspected the catch of the nine divers present and found six of them had undersized kala.

Officials also reported a one-pound octopus was released back into the water, and the six men who were cited have court appearances scheduled for Dec. 23.

The second incident took place around 11 p.m. when DOCARE officers spotted lights in the water off of Wailupe Beach Park in east Oahu. Officers followed the divers to Kahala Beach and waited for them to return to shore.

Six men were cited for not having the required illuminated dive flags, as well as for possession of multiple regulated and unregulated fish — including over two dozen undersized kala.

These six divers have court appearances scheduled for January 2022, and all men who were cited were educated in fishing and diving regulations.

DOCARE urges those who witness fishing and diving violations to call 643-DLNR or via the DLNRTip app.