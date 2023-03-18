HONOLULU (KHON2) — The ocean is an important part of living in Hawaii and the Waikiki Aquarium has been a part of educating keiki and adults about our marine environment for 119 years.

The aquarium celebrated its big anniversary with festivities that included keiki activities, arts and crafts and a beach cleanup, which was in partnership with Mālama Maunalua.

The popular Adopt-An-Animal Seadragon plush was back with limited quantities as well as Seadragon shirts in men’s and women’s styles. All proceeds support the aquarium.

“Since 1904, the Aquarium has made it a priority to protect Pacific marine life and educate individuals across our communities,” said Dr. Andrew Rossiter, director of the Waikīkī Aquarium. “We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone birthday with our friends in the Hawai‘i community.”

The celebrations included performances by Hale I o Kahala Halau Hula and the U.S. Navy Stewards of the Sea.