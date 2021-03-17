113 Oahu homes were impacted by last week’s torrential rains, City says in initial report

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu released new numbers on Wednesday, March 17, identifying how badly the community was impacted by last week’s torrential rains.

The Flood Initial Damage Assessment Report determined how many homes were damaged on Oahu and to what degree.

A total of 113 homes were impacted, according to the report. Two homes were destroyed, 30 homes sustained major damage, 50 homes sustained minor damage and 31 homes were affected.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency defines the following four categories of flood damage that an impacted home may fall within:

Destroyed – The home is a total loss. There is complete failure of major structural components (e.g. collapse of foundation, walls, or roof). The water line is at the roofline or higher. Only the foundation remains.

Major – A home with structural damage or other significant damage that requires extensive repairs. It is not safe to live in the home until repairs are made. Waterline above 18 inches or is high enough to reach the electrical outlets in an essential living space.

Minor – A home with repairable non-structural damage. People can safely live in the home while repairs are made. Waterline is below 18 inches and is below any electrical outlets

Affected – Damage to the home is mostly cosmetic and confined to non-essential living spaces. Waterline is below 1 inch and not in any essential living spaces. Damage to a porch, carport, garage, and/or an outbuilding that is not used as an essential living space or for commercial use. Debris in the yard or around the house.

The information in the report may help the City secure relief through federal assistance programs.