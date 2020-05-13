11-year-old singer releases inspirational song to help others during pandemic

“I love singing. That’s all I want to do. I want to make people happy. During this difficult time, with the coronavirus, I just want to tell everybody to keep spreading that aloha spirit and not worry.”
Mikaela Freitas, 11, has released a new song titled “Wake Up Today with Aloha.”
Written by Joey Coleman
Ukulele – Weldon Kekauoha
Electric Guitar – Robert Shinoda
Rhythm Guitar – Keone Maawela
Rhythm Ukulele – Joey Coleman
Piano, Keyboard – Ethan Capone
Bass – John Hawes
Drums – Paul Caris
Trumpet, Trombone – Mike Lewis
Saxophone – Reggie Padilla
Recorded at Blue Planet Sound and Rendezvous Recording Studio Music Video by Heleloa Media