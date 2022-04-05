AUGUSTA, Georgia (KHON2) — Leo Saito was among 80 children across the country who were in the 2022 Drive, Chip and Putt national finals at the Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia on Sunday, April 3.

The 11-year-old Hilo boy placed third in the boys division ages 10 to 11.

In order to be in the 2022 Drive, Chip and Putt event, he earned a place by going to a qualifying event in Arizona.

His mom Misaki, dad Syuck Ki, and younger brother Lenny were all there to support him.

Leo Saito of Hilo in the Boys 10-11 age division drives during the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Courtesy: Drive, Chip and Putt)

Masters champion Fred Couples poses with Leo Saito of the Boys 10-11 division and his chip medal during the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Courtesy: Drive, Chip and Putt)

Leo Saito and his mom Misaki. Leo is in the Boys 10-11 age division in the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Courtesy: Drive, Chip and Putt)

The St. Joseph School fifth grader said his grandfather in Japan golfs, and when his mother asked him if he wanted to golf, he said yes.

The 2022 Drive, Chip and Putt national finals aired live on the Golf Channel.

The Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course is played April 7 to 10.