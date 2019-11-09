11-year-old boy found unresponsive at Maui Preparatory Academy

MAUI (KHON2) — An 11-year-old boy was found unresponsive at Maui Preparatory Academy on Thursday, November 7 around 8 p.m.

Lahaina Patrol Officers were assigned to respond to the academy to investigate the circumstances of the with an unknown object wrapped around his neck.

When police arrived, the Maui Fire Department had already taken over CPR of the boy.

Upon the arrival of medics, CPR was continued and they were able to regain a pulse.

The young boy remained unconscious and was transported in critical condition by ambulance to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room.

At this time there are no indications of foul play.

This is investigation is on-going.