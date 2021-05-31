11-year-old airlifted from Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail after injuring arm

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters rescued an 11-year-old hiker who was injured on the Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail on Monday, May 31.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received the call just before 9:30 a.m.; the first crew arrived at approximately 9:34 a.m. to secure a landing zone at the Waialae Iki Park.

HFD reported that a family had been hiking on the trail for about two hours when the 11-year-old girl fell, possibly fracturing her wrist.

Rescue crews airlifted the injured hiker and her mother, uninjured, to the landing zone where patient care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

EMS reported that the girl was treated for an arm injury and was transported to the hospital in serious condition. There were no other reported injuries.

The patient’s father and two others in the group descended the trail on their own.