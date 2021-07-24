11-month pup on Maui survives being hit by car, shot in head

PUUNENE (KHON2) — An 11-month-old pup on Maui defies all odds by surviving being hit by a car and being shot.

She Ra is the name given to her by the Maui Humane Society because of her determination to survive.

Shelter officials say, she ra was found in a woman’s back yard in june..And she was in bad shape.

The woman brought her to the Maui Humane Society where it was determined She Ra was hit by a vehicle and then shot in the head.

“Our vet’s theory was that she was possibly hit by a car and somebody,” said Jenny Miller, Maui Humane Society.

Although very misguided, thought they would put here out of her misery and shot her in the head.”

After recovering, learning how to walk on a leash, and spending some time in a foster home, She Ra is now ready for her forever home.

She found her new pet parents on Friday, July 23.

“I think it’s a great fit that we found each other because I needed help and she needed help,” said James McLemore. “We read her story. She just sounded like the most amazing dog. I said this dog is a survivor just like me, and I want this dog. We want to meet her.”

McLemore is visually impaired and his previous seeing eye dog recently retired, so he needed another one.

He plans to train She Ra himself to assist him.