$11.8 million awarded to help children and their mental health

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State officials announced that $11.8 million was awarded to the Department of Health’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Division.

The four-year grant will begin funding services in August 2020.

The grant will focus on enhancing services for about 2,400 children (ages 3-21) with ‘serious emotional disturbance per year statewide,’ said officials.

“Now more than ever, it is important for us to work collaboratively with our child-serving partners to protect and improve children’s mental health,” said CAMHD Acting Administrator Dr. Scott Shimabukuro. “We know that the COVID-19 pandemic and other societal stressors will have lasting impacts on the wellness of our children and families. These funds offer the opportunity to use cutting-edge strategies to address this growing crisis in our state.” 

