101-year-old Oahu man receives congressional gold medal for service in WWII

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 101-year-old Oahu man received a Congressional Gold Medal on Wednesday for his service as a Chinese-American during World War II.

James Lum of Honolulu was honored at the Kuakini Health System’s Hale Pulama Mau Auditorium for his service as a Tech-4 Corporal/Auto Mechanic for the U.S. Army between Dec. 1939 and Oct. 1945.

Eight family members attended the medal presentation. It was the first time in more than a year that Kuakini Geriatric Care resident was able to see many of his family members in person.

Retired U.S. Army Major General Robert Lee presented the medal to Lum as part of the Chinese American World War II Recognition Project.

The recognition makes Lum one of approximately 375 Chinese Americans from Hawaii to receive a Congressional Gold Medal for their service in WWII.

“There are not many World War II veterans still living to share their experiences,” said Melvin Lum, one of James Lum’s three sons. “In our eyes, our dad is our hero.”



