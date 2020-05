HONOLULU (KHON2)

Song, culture, storytelling, archiving, educating.

This has been what Song Contest is all about, perpetuating a tradition of Hawai’i.

So you can imagine, especially for the senior class, how devastating it was to hear that this year’s event was cancelled.

That’s why it was made sure that this year’s centennial celebration took place, even if it was online.

To watch this year’s Song Contest, go to www.ksbe.edu/songcontest/2020.