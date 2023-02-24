HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said that on Feb. 22 they received an emergency call around 6:30 a.m. for a rubbish fire reported near Farrington Highway in Waianae.

HFD said that they arrived on scene around 6:40 a.m. to report a rubbish fire; however, the incident upgraded to a building fire and called for additional units to the scene.

HFD said that firefighters initiated an aggressive fire attack with handlines to prevent the fire from spreading any further.

HFD also added that they forced entry into the occupancy to confirm there wasn’t anybody inside the structure.

HFD said that responders reported seeing smoke inside the structure but there were no signs of fire spread.

The fire was fully contained around 7:10 a.m., according to HFD.

HFD said that after a full investigation, the cause of the fire was deemed incendiary.

It had originated in multiple areas at the rear exterior entryway and totaled up an estimated $100,000 in damages to the building.