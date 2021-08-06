100,000 free spam musubi, roundtrip to Hawaii for National Spam Musubi Day on Aug. 8

HONOLULU (KHON2) — National Spam Musubi Day will be on Sunday, Aug. 8.

To celebrate the dish, L&L Hawaiian Bar-B-Q will be giving away several prizes.

For the grand prize, fans will have a chance to win 160,000 HawaiianMiles for a roundtrip for two to Hawaii. Also included with this giveaway is a stay at the Outrigger Malia Hotel in Waikiki for four nights.

Winners for this free trip will be announced on Monday, Aug. 9.

Other prizes included 100,000 free spam musubi given out to the public in select L&L locations, as well as limited L&L merchandise and prizes, which began on Sunday, July 25, and will finish on Saturday, Aug. 7.