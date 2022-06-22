HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Economic Opportunity received $10,000 from the Bayer Fund.

The funds will be used for 175 kupuna with coupons to use for fresh produce at farmers markets on Maui, according to the MEO.

The annual Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is providing $50 coupons to seniors that qualify. Those who are already on the SFMNP wait list will receive coupons and so will new applicants.

“We’re proud to be able to provide support to programs like the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, run by Maui Economic Opportunity, that helps combat the critical issue of food insecurity and ultimately helping ensure even more Maui residents have access to healthy, nutritious food.” said Al Mitchell, president of Bayer Fund.

Visit the MEO’s website and the Bayer Fund site for more information.