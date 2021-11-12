$10,000 Furniture Giveaway with Hawaiian Financial Federal Credit Union

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaiian Financial Federal Credit Union is giving customers a chance to win $10,000 worth of furniture giveaway. Hawaiian Financial Federal Credit Union talked about important mortgage considerations.

The rule of thumb is having a 20% down payment and making sure your monthly mortgage payment does not take more than 30% of your take home pay. Also there are other home ownership expenses to consider such as the closing costs, property taxes, insurance, utilities and maintenance which may consume another 4-5% of your take home pay. If your finances can comfortably fit in that category, you are ready for a mortgage.

In Hawaii the percentage of your take home home pay is normally higher and there are programs to help homebuyers such as mortgage insurance or VA home loan programs. HFFCU can work with potential homebuyers to find a program for them.

Everyone who takes out a home loan product till November 30th will be eligible for the $10,000 Inspiration furniture giveaway. This prize will be a handsome addition to someone’s home. For details, visit hificu.com

