HONOLULU (KHON2) – CrimeMapping.com shows data of common crimes that take place throughout the island of Oahu detailing the location of the crime and the time it took place.

From Aug. 1 through Aug. 28 there were 186 cases of burglary, 61 reported cases of robbery and more than 1,000 reports of thefts or larceny on Oahu.

Honolulu Police encourage anyone who sees something suspicious to report it to them immediately. If you have had something stolen, they ask that you file a police report with them immediately.

Unfortunately, theft, burglary and robberies happen everywhere regardless of what island you live on and there are some things you can do to prevent yourself from being a victim at home or managing a work building.

The Hawaii Police Department (HPD) offers burglary, theft and carjacking prevention tips to keep in mind.

Theft and burglary tips:

Lock your doors and windows when you leave your home.

Don’t leave notes saying you’re not home and when you will return.

Become familiar with your neighbors and their cars.

Beware of strangers knocking on doors. They may be burglars checking to see if a house is unoccupied.

Don’t leave a house key hidden outside your home.

Keep your home well lit.

Keep trees and bushes trimmed so they don’t provide cover for burglars.

If you come home and see evidence that someone has been in your home or may still be there, leave the area and call the police immediately.

Report any suspicious activity.

For more helpful tips from HPD, click here. To view recent crime in your area, visit Crime Mapping’s website.