WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — It all began at noon. A small town in the middle of the Pacific Ocean decided to hide eggs all over the place.

The Great Wahiawa Egg Hunt took place today, April 9.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

All over Wahiawa were colorful eggs hidden for some lucky winners to find.

Each egg had prizes hidden in them with gifts from merchants from all over the area.

The organizers have been providing clues on their Instagram page all week to help folks locate all the eggs.

Organizers of the Great Hunt said their goal was to get folks outside walking and mingling with neighbors. It was a great way for folks to meet new people.

Best of all, it took place outside. So, friends and families were able to enjoy the gorgeous weather and natural surroundings.

This is the second year that Our Wahiawa has hosted the event.

They said it is a great way to introduce residents to the shops and businesses in the area.

The eggs were hidden by the businesses that helped support this event. They took to the streets and hid eggs in places that not only provided adventure but also introduced new sights to explore.

It’s going to take a while for the eggs to be discovered.

Our Wahiawa said that you can follow them on their Instagram page to get clues as to where the eggs are hidden.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

So, if you’re bored this afternoon, then hop on over to Wahiawa, check out Our Wahiawa’s Insta and find those prizes!