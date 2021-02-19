1,000 customers affected by water main break in Paia

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews are working to repair a water main line break in Paia. More than 1,000 customers and 50 businesses are affected, including the Kaunoa Senior Center. The center closed at 1:30 p.m. and will reopen on Monday. Customers have little or no pressure until crews complete the repairs.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Repairs are expected to be completed by 9 p.m. If residents see brown water after restoration, they are advised to flush their water lines before use.

For emergency repairs and updates, call 270-7633.