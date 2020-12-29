100-year-old Waialae Iki resident looks to the future with $100,000 donation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holiday season is especially joyous this year for a Waialae Iki household.

This weekend the friends and family of Alyce Katashima Loui made sure her 100th birthday was jolly and bright, despite the heavy rain.

Loui has 100 years of memories to cherish, but instead of looking back, she’s looking to the future.

To mark her entry into the centenarian club, Loui is giving away a $100,000.

“I am very fortunate with good health, good children, good relatives and good friends,” she said.

She and her late husband, Fred, founded Pacific Marine, with a mission statement focused on giving back.

“When you have good fortune, it’s an obligation to share it with those less fortunate,” said her son, Steven Loui.

At the top of her donation list is Kaimuki high school, where her 4 children graduated. As a former teacher, Loui wants to support the public school system during this troubled time.



“You have to support the public schools in order for them to have the facilities they need,” she explained.

Other recipients include the Lanakila Meals on Wheels program, American Diabetes Association and Kapiolani and Shriners hospitals.

“Humanitarian values; that’s what’s important at the end of the day. It’s also what’s given my mother a robust long life, frankly,” said Steven.

The family hopes the world will be well enough next year for Loui to accept the birthday hugs and kisses from her grandchildren, neighbors, students and all who have benefited from her love of her community.