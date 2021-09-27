100 spaghetti meals donated to Waialae Elementary School teachers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Teachers at Waialae Elementary School received a special delivery on Monday. Romano’s Macaroni Grill sent 100 meatball and spaghetti meals to show their appreciation.

It’s all thanks in part to donations made by the public throughout August.

“I know it’s been a hard year for the teachers, as well as the students, so we just definitely wanted to show our appreciation to the teachers for all the hard work that they’ve done,” said Eva Wilton, Romano’s Macaroni Grill assistant general manager.

Next month, Romano’s Macaroni Grill will celebrate first responders by donating meals to local firefighters and medical personnel.