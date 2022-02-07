$100 million in federal funds heading to Hawaii to defuel Red Hill

WASHINGTON (KHON2) — U.S. Senator Brian Schatz said on Monday, Feb. 7, that $100 million in federal funds were secured in Washington to cover the cost of defueling the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility and directs the Department of Defense (DoD) to comply with the State of Hawai’i’s emergency public health order.
To avoid a government shutdown, Schatz has been working with other Bipartisan leaders to include the funding provision in a spending bill that will need to be approved in Congress.
The next step for Schatz is looking to secure additional funds as he works with the Biden Administration and the Senate Appropriations Committee on the president’s annual budget request.