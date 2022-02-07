$100 million in federal funds heading to Hawaii to defuel Red Hill

This photo shows a tunnel inside the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Jan. 26, 2018. The state of Hawaii says a laboratory has detected petroleum product in a water sample from an elementary school near Pearl Harbor. The news comes amid heightened concerns that fuel from the massive Navy storage facility may contaminate Oahu’s water supply. (U.S. Navy via AP)

WASHINGTON (KHON2) — U.S. Senator Brian Schatz said on Monday, Feb. 7, that $100 million in federal funds were secured in Washington to cover the cost of defueling the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility and directs the Department of Defense (DoD) to comply with the State of Hawai’i’s emergency public health order.

To avoid a government shutdown, Schatz has been working with other Bipartisan leaders to include the funding provision in a spending bill that will need to be approved in Congress.

“This bill funds refueling and it establishes Congress’s position on Red Hill: the DoD must defuel and follow the state’s order immediately,” said Schatz. “We still have more work to do, but we are making good progress to protect our water and get this right.”

The next step for Schatz is looking to secure additional funds as he works with the Biden Administration and the Senate Appropriations Committee on the president’s annual budget request.