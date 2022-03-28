HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said a 10-year-old girl operating a Kawasaki minibike on Kahele Street crashed into a wall and is in critical condition.

The accident happened on Sunday, March 28 around 3:05 p.m.

According to HPD, the 10-year-old girl failed to make a right turn onto Hoailona Street and collided into a Concrete Masonry Unit (CMU) tile wall.

The 10-year-old girl was transported to the nearest hospital. Police confirmed she was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

HPD said speed, alcohol, or drugs do not appear to be factored in this collision at this time. The investigation is ongoing.