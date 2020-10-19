10-year-old boy sells lemonade to raise money for Toys for Tots

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nainoa Tindle sold Lemonade from his family’s Alani Drive car port in Manoa to raise money for Toys For Tots this weekend.

The 10-year-old has had a lemonade stand in the past so he can make money for himself to buy what he wants.

This weekend is different. He’s going to use the money to shop with a friend who is retired Marine so he can donate to Toys for Tots. His parents agreed to give a matching donation to whatever he raises.

He will also be selling his lemonade next weekend Oct. 24 and 25 to benefit Toys for Tots on Alani Drive from 12 – 5 p.m.

