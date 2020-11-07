10-year-old boy raises awareness about Alzheimer’s through social media

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 2020 Oahu Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday, Nov. 7. The annual event raises money to support the Alzheimer’s Association’s programs like caregiver support groups, and fund research to find a cure.

Joshua, a 10-year-old boy in California, has been working hard to encourage others to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“We should do something about it, and a lot of people have this disease,” Joshua said about Alzheimer’s. “It’s very hard on the people who take care of the person. So we want to help stop Alzheimer’s,” he said.

With the support from his mom, Michelle Higa, Joshua has been raising awareness about Alzheimer’s on social media.

“He just takes things that are happening in our life and just puts it out there,” Higa explained.

His posts on Facebook are real and raw.

In one post dated Aug. 17, 2020, Joshua wrote, “‘Hello, my name is Joshua and I’m your grandson. This is what I had to say to Tutu on Saturday night when he asked me who I am. I had a smile on my face but my heart was hurting.'”

“We’ve been taking care for [Tutu] for like four years, and I think it’s hard to see the progression,” Higa said about her dad having Alzheimer’s.

Tutu is from Wahiawa and Higa grew up in Mililani, but they now live in California.

Despite the distance, Joshua is making sure to honor his grandpa by walking in the 2020 Oahu Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Joshua even created a Hawaii team called, “Spread A Little Aloha.”

The Alzheimer’s Association said it is people like Joshua and his mom who are making a big difference.

“Participating in the walk not only raises funds for our work, but also helps raise awareness. So those who are impacted by this disease or just curious about what Alzheimer’s and other dementia [are], know where they can turn to for support,” said Executive Director of the Oahu Alzheimer’s Association, LJ Duenas.

Because of the pandemic, this year’s walk could not be held at Magic Island. Instead, it is being held virtually.

The Alzheimer’s Association is asking participants to walk wherever they are.

“Folks can just walk wherever they are, and take photos and tag us on Facebook,” Duenas said. “They can continue to make donations online.”

While other 10-year-olds may have dreams of new toys, Joshua just wants a cure.

“My mom or my dad, I don’t want them to get [Alzheimer’s] and many other people and my neighbors,” Joshua said.

