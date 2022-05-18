HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cody Agnell’s quick actions helped save his mom’s life twice, and the fourth grader’s fearless efforts were honored by the City on Wednesday.

His mom had a seizure in March 2022 and that is when Agnell sprang into action. He ran to his friend’s house for help, because at the time he did not know how to call 911.

“Get help however you can I mean whether its calling 911 or running to a friends house like I did in March.” Cody Agnell

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi officially announced May 15 to May 21 as National Emergency Medical Services week recognizing 276 paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

Blangiardi stated, “words fill me in really expressing my tremendous respect and admiration for these men and women, thank you.”

But before the ceremony honoring Agnell and paramedics, Agnell had to play hero once more as he called 911 when his mom suffered another seizure.

Describing the situation, Agnell said, “and mommy was having a seizure so I grabbed her phone and I called 911, but I was only able to do that because in March I did not know how to and I was taught how to.”

Paramedics said teaching kids to call 911 is an important way to help them respond to an emergency.

There was shock on everyone’s faces at just how well-spoken and calm Agnell was when talking about his mom. The Mayor himself said he has a bright future ahead of him.

Agnell spoke to his mom in the hospital and said she was doing ok. His mom’s main concern was that today broke Agnell’s perfect attendance at school. The mayor made sure to call his principal and they got everything sorted out.