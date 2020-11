MANOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 10-year-old Oahu boy who set out to sell lemonade for a cause says his efforts have been successful.

For about four years, Nainoa Tindle has been making lemonade. He’s been selling it from his family’s Alani Drive carport in Manoa to earn an allowance. This year, he decided he would raise money to help his community.

Tindle raised over $1,000, over the course of two weekends of lemonade sales. With that money, he was able to buy 100 toys to donate to Toys for Tots.