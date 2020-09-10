10 to 12-foot long shark spotted off Hookipa Beach Park on Maui

HAMAKUAPOKO POINT, Hawaii (KHON2) – A 10 to 12-foot long shark was spotted
biting a turtle off of Hookipa Beach Park at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Officials say that it was about 150 yards from the shore near Hamakuapoko Point.

The shark was within 10 feet from surfers in the area but showed no aggression towards
them.

Warning signs were posted as a precaution, and Ocean Safety officers told people to stay out of the water.

