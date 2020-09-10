HAMAKUAPOKO POINT, Hawaii (KHON2) – A 10 to 12-foot long shark was spotted
biting a turtle off of Hookipa Beach Park at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
Officials say that it was about 150 yards from the shore near Hamakuapoko Point.
The shark was within 10 feet from surfers in the area but showed no aggression towards
them.
Warning signs were posted as a precaution, and Ocean Safety officers told people to stay out of the water.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- 10 to 12-foot long shark spotted off Hookipa Beach Park on Maui
- Red Flag Warning issued for leeward Kauai, Niihau
- 2 more COVID-related deaths at Hilo Medical Center and its veterans home
- 2020 NFL season to feature 22 players with Hawaii ties, including eight former UH players
- Officials reveal why HCCC inmates started fires, barricaded doors, broke windows on Tuesday