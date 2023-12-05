HONOLULU (KHON2) — Whether you’re spending the holidays on the United States continent or you’re traveling to Hawaiʻi, stress is a major factor that impacts most all travelers.

Taking the time to help yourself understand that stress is going to be a part of the journey can help cope with the reality that will probably smack you like a face palm.

So, KHON2.com decided to dig up some helpful information that will help you deal with the stress.

Book flights, hotels, cars, attractions early

If you have the dates set, don’t let procrastination influence your need to book early. it will help to book your flights, accommodations, transportation and possible events well in advance to secure better deals and avoid last-minute stress. Planning ahead also allows you to have more options available.

Mindful packing

Some of will pack at the last minute and will throw whatever we can find into the suitcase. This inevitably leads to the need to do essentials shopping once we are at our destination. But finding time out of a packed travel schedule can be very difficult. So, pack only essential items and try to travel with a carry-on bag to avoid long waits at baggage claim and the possibility of lost luggage. Make a checklist to ensure you have everything you need.

You still need to arrive early at the airport/station

For more than two decades, travelers have had to deal with TSA and arriving at the airport hours before our flights are scheduled to leave. Arriving early helps in managing unexpected delays or long lines at security checkpoints. It also gives you some extra time to relax and prepare before your journey.

Be sure to set travel alerts

Airlines and other modes of transportation typically have an app or a website where you can sign up for alerts regarding the status of your travel. Keep an eye on flight or train status updates and check for any travel advisories or changes in schedules. Apps or alerts from transportation companies can keep you informed about delays or cancellations.

Eat food and drink plenty of hydrating beverages

Taking the time to eat or drink while traveling can seem unattainable. But making the effort to secure food and snacks along with water or hydrating beverages will make the difference between stress brought on by hunger and dehydration and being able to deal with the expected stresses of travel. So, remember that traveling can be dehydrating and tiring. Drink plenty of water and carry healthy snacks to keep your energy levels up. Avoid excessive caffeine or alcohol, as they can dehydrate you further.

Be patient and flexible

Nothing in this life truly goes as it is planned. So, remember this while you are traveling. Inevitably, human error will pop up at some point in your journey. It is imperative that hyou understand that holiday travel can be hectic. Work on purposefully remaining patient and flexible. Unexpected situations may arise. Therefore, having a calm and adaptable mindset will help you manage stress better.

Tech is your travel buddy

Without technology, travel would infinitely more difficult. So, be sure to download apps that can assist you as you make your way through the throngs of travelers. You can utilize travel apps to check-in online, access boarding passes, monitor traffic conditions, find nearby amenities or book last-minute accommodations.

Entertainment and Distractions

Technology can streamline many aspects of your journey. Technology can also be helpful in passing the time. With the right apps, you can watch your favorite shows or movies that can help you deal with the stress that surrounds you. You can also carry entertainment options such as books, movies, music or podcasts to keep yourself occupied during waits or delays. It can help pass the time more pleasantly. But don’t forget to pack all your chargers!

Self-care is imperative

You have to take the time to take care of yourself, especially if you are traveling with others for whom you are responsible. Take breaks when needed. Practice deep breathing, meditation, or simple stretches to relieve tension and stress. Rest when possible, especially during long layovers or delays.

Positive energy will help you enjoy the journey

It seems like a cliche, but purposefully choosing to have a positive attitude while traveling will actually change your experience. Despite the potential challenges, focus on the positive aspects of your travel experience. Use this time to create memories, meet new people, and explore different places. Embrace the adventure!

Remember that maintaining a positive attitude while also being prepared can significantly reduce your travel stress.

So, as you go through the process, flexibility and adaptability are key when dealing with holiday travel.