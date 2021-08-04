10 new paratransit buses blessed on Maui

Maui Economic Opportunity CEO Debbie Cabebe and Maui County Transportation Director Marc Takamori untie a maile lei during the blessing of 10 new paratransit buses, which should be on the road in the next two weeks. (Courtesy: Maui Economic Opportunity)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Rev. John Hau‘oli Tomoso blessed 10 new paratransit buses, as part of the Maui Bus Americans with Disabilities Act paratransit fleet, at the Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO) base yard in Puunene.

According to Patty Copperfield, director of MEO Transportation, these buses are expected to be available for use within the next few weeks, following driver training and other requirements.

“We’re excited that these 10 new buses will be placed into service shortly for our paratransit riders,” said Marc Takamori, director of the County of Maui Department of Transportation. “The buses have upgraded suspensions that would provide for a smoother ride.”

Each bus will be able to support eight regular or four wheelchair passengers and costs about $140,000 each.