HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nationwide, universities are reporting a drop in academic admissions.

Some experts are blaming the pandemic for having a greater financial impact on college-aged students.

Many students are choosing to forgo higher education and instead get straight into the workforce.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics compiled a list of careers where you could make more than $80,000 a year with just a high school education.

Most jobs listed require moderate to long term on-the-job training or an apprenticeship.

Occupations making $80k or more with High School Diploma:

Transportation, storage and distribution managers

Commercial pilots

Detectives and Criminal investigators

First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Postmasters and mail superintendents

Signal and track switch repairers

Subway and streetcar operators

Power distributors and dispatchers

Power plant operators

Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Many of these careers don’t start out at $80,000 year. However, there is room to grow within the career by getting promoted and earning that much without a college degree.

Transportation, storage and distribution managers are expected to grow nationwide with the industry looking to add tens of thousands of new positions within the coming years.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also projects a steep increase of commercial pilots with the pandemic slowing down and more people opting to travel.

For more information about these career projections and more head to their website.