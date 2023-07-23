ROAD TO HANA

Hana is an actual town on a scenic highway (Highway 360) that takes you along Maui’s breathtaking coastline.



Travelers take a road that includes more than 50 bridges, about 600 curves and 60 cascading waterfalls that line the Valley Isle’s lush eastern shore.



The Road to Hana is a mere 64 miles, but your adventure will likely take hours because of the number of scenic lookouts that you’ll want to stop to take in.



If you would like to download an audio guide for your journey, the Shaka Guide will point out sights to behold and places to visit along the way!



For more information visit the Road To Hana’s website.

KAANAPALI BEACH

Stretching across three miles of Maui’s northwest coast, Kaanapali Beach is one of Maui’s most popular strips of white sand and crystal clear water. In fact, it took this year’s top prize for the Best Beach in the U.S., according to Tripadvisor’s latest rankings!



The beach fronts Kaanapali’s row of hotel and resorts and is said to be the former retreat for Maui’s royalty. There’s plenty of space to relax on the beach, surf and frolic in the ocean. Try snorkeling around Black Rock. This beach is located on Maui’s west shore, about 50 minutes from Kahului Airport.



For more information visit the Maui Information Guide.

NAPILI BAY BEACH

Located in West Maui, this beach includes white sloping sand, turquoise water and it offers excellent conditions for swimming, snorkeling and sunbathing. The outer reefs protect the beach from large swells, so beachgoers can enjoy gentle ripples and crystal clear water.



For more information visit the Maui Information Guide.

LAHAINA BANYAN COURT PARK

Although this park is relatively small, its centerpiece is huge. It’s the home of the oldest living banyan tree on Maui. The sapling was brought to the Valley Isle from India in 1873. It stands more than 60 feet tall and provides tons of shade. There are benches throughout the park and visitors can enjoy reading about the tree’s history on plaques around the banyan tree.



The site is often used for community events, including Art in the Park every second and fourth weekend of each month. The event features local artists who sell paintings and handmade crafts. Lahaina’s shops and restaurants are within walking distance.



For more information visit Lahaina Town’s website.

KAPALUA COASTAL TRAIL

This 1.76-mile one-way trail is completely flat and mostly paved. It snakes along Maui’s northwestern coast, offering visitors stunning views of the Pacific.



Entry points to this trail can be found at Kapalua Bay, Namalu Bay, Oneloa Bay and Honokahua Bay.



Experienced hikers have the option of continuing on to the Mahana Ridge Trail – a more strenuous 20-mile hike. This trail takes you inland where you will enjoy spectacular views of Molokai.



For more information visit this website.

NAKALELE BLOWHOLE

The blowhole is a natural geyser formed from an underwater lava tube. You will experience a whitecapped ocean lapping over a rocky shoreline while water sprays up as high as 100 feet in the air, depending on the strength of the surf and the wind conditions.



For more information visit the Hawaii Guide website.

OLOWALU PETROGLYPHS

These are some of the best-preserved petroglyphs on Maui.



You can find this historic site just a few minutes from Lahaina. Once you’re parked, head up about a quarter mile down a trail to a cliff that is carved with about 100 ancient images of canoes, humans, and animals. The images were chiseled into the rock by ancient Hawaiians.



For more information visit the Maui Hideaway website.

LAHAINA HISTORIC TRAIL

This trail covers some 62 historic sites over 55 acres in the quaint seaside town of Lahaina. Some of these sites are National Historic Landmarks.



There is a printed guide to this trail that you can find at the Lahaina Visitor Center in the Old Lahaina Courthouse at Banyan Tree Park. Or you can download the walking tour app on Lahaina Restoration’s website.



This is a self-guided tour.



For more information visit the Historic Hawaii website.

WILDLIFE SANCTUARIES

Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge and Kanaha Pond Wildlife Sanctuary are both government-operated wildlife sanctuaries that are worth seeing.



They are vital habitats for some of Hawaii’s rarest water birds such as the Hawaiian Stilt. Enjoy some bird watching and learn about Maui’s native environment.



For more information visit the Fish and Wildlife website and DLNR’s website.

HUI NOEAU VISUAL ARTS CENTER

This is a former sugar plantation turned visual arts center located a few miles from Makawao Town.



Visitors can browse artwork by local artists, take self-guided tours of the historic grounds and browse in gift shops that sell works and products by local artisans.



For more information visit the Hui Noeau website.

