Akaka Falls State Park offers views of the 442-foot waterfall that serves as the centerpiece of the park. A hiking trail loops around the waterfall and offers stunning backdrops for selfies and group photos. Akaka Falls State Park is located on the eastern side of the island, about a 20-minute drive north of Hilo. There are small fees for non-resident pedestrians and cars.



Pana’ewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens is a natural, tropical rainforest zoo, located in Hilo. The 12-acre rainforest is filled with native Hawaiian animals and birds. There is a beautiful, lush garden and a playground on the site, and you can watch the animals when they’re being fed.



Papakolea Beach or “Green Sand Beach” is indeed full of green hued sand! The unique color comes from the erosion of volcanic stone and is one of about four beaches in the entire world to be filled with green tinted sand. Papakolea Beach is located in the southern part of Hawaii Island.



Lili’uokalani Park and Gardens can be found right in the heart of downtown Hilo. It is a 24-acre park that is believed to be the largest Japanese Garden outside of Japan. The garden features bridges, ponds, statues, pagodas and charming walking paths that are all available for the public to enjoy free of charge.



Pololu Lookout is located at the end of the scenic Highway 270, where you will experience the majesty of Hawaii Island’s Kohala coastline. There are several lookout areas that offer breathtaking views of waves crashing into the jagged rocks below, and sweeping vistas of cliffs and waterfalls cascading over them. For experienced hikers, there is a strenuous hike down to Black Sand Beach at the base of the cliffs. This area was once home to royalty who played significant roles in Hawaii’s history.



Lava Trees State Park is filled with trees covered in lava. A volcanic eruption resulted in lava covering the trees in the 1970s. While there aren’t any GREEN trees left in the area, the lava covered them in the shape of trees. The trees burned, leaving hollow vertical lava tubes standing where the trees once did, all through the park. There is a flat walking trail a little more than a half mile long, and it weaves its way through the park. This is a great place to stop if you are heading down the winding Puna Coast.



Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park is where westerners first landed in Hawaii, including Captain James Cook in 1779. Although the bay itself is protected and requires a permit to kayak here, the area around the bay offers a wide array of activities for the entire family to enjoy.



Rainbow Falls is located in Wailuku River State Park and can be seen from a viewing platform for those who don’t care to hike!



The falls received its name because of the rainbows that form when the sun hits the water from just the correct angle. The children may enjoy going on a rainbow finding expedition!



The Wailuku River cascades some 80 feet into a gorge. The emerald green pool at the base of the waterfall was once very popular with swimmers and adventure-seekers, but that area is now prohibited. Visitors can enjoy the magnificent view from the overlook instead!



The falls are a short drive from downtown Hilo.



Kalae is the southernmost part of the United States, and is where the first Polynesians landed in Hawaii. The current here is too strong for a safe swim, so just enjoy the scenic cliffs and rocky shoreline.



Punalu’u Beach is the traditional Hawaiian Black Sand Beach! It is not only worth a visit to see the black sand, but you may be lucky enough to see green sea turtles sunning on the sand here. This beach is located on the east side of the southern tip of Hawaii Island. There are restrooms, a picnic area and parking.



