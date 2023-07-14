Visitors are flocking to Hawaii this summer, eager to feel the warm sand between their toes and take a dip in the islands’ beautiful, glistening beaches. But a Hawaiian vacation doesn’t come cheap, especially with a large family.



So, KHON2.com compiled 10 free activities to do on Oahu for families with children.

PEARL HARBOR NATIONAL MEMORIAL

An educational activity for the whole family, where you will learn about the attack on Pearl Harbor, one of the most pivotal moments in U.S. history and the point at which the United States entered World War II.

There is no entry fee for the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center and museums. However, if you’re interested in the USS Arizona Memorial, you must make online reservations.



NOTE: Paid tours of Pearl Harbor are also offered.



HO’OMALUHIA BOTANICAL GARDENS

This is a lush, 400-acre garden in Kaneohe on the Windward side of Oahu, about 35 minutes from Waikiki. Originally built for flood protection, the botanical garden offers catch and release fishing activities, camping events, drawing and painting classes on the weekends.



During summer months, concerts and special summer classes such as garden meditation, peace walks and water coloring are offered.



Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy communing with nature and the serenity that Ho’omaluhia Botanical Garden has to offered.

FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

If you’re staying in Waikiki, this is something for the entire family to enjoy, free of charge!



The Hilton Hawaiian Village stages a free fireworks show every Friday night starting about 7:45 or 8 p.m., depending on the time of year and when the sun sets.



Great viewing spots include Magic Island and Ala Moana Beach Park or the grounds of the Hilton Hawaiian Village of course. Get a take-out dinner or prepare a picnic and enjoy the pyrotechnics over Waikiki.

ROYAL HAWAIIAN BAND

The Royal Hawaiian Band is the only band in the United States with a royal legacy. It was founded by King Kamehameha III in 1836 and is currently an agency of the City and County of Honolulu.



The band’s mission is to preserve and perpetuate the music of Hawaii, particularly compositions by Hawaiian royalty.



You can catch the Royal Hawaiian Band on the grounds of ‘Iolani Palace in downtown Honolulu on most Fridays at noon and at the Kapiolani Bandstand on most Sundays at 2 p.m.

NU’UANU PALI LOOKOUT

If you’re looking for stunning views of the Ko’olau Mountains and the Windward side of the island, head to the Pali Lookout in Nu’uanu. It’s about a 20 minute drive to the lookout and it offers breathtaking and sweeping views. It is very windy at the look out, so hold your hats and take necessary precautions to keep safe. There may be a parking fee.

EXPLORE HALEIWA

This is a charming little town on Oahu’s North Shore, that is dotted with quaint restaurants, old surf shops and tourist boutiques. A taste of old Hawaii. While in Haleiwa, don’t forget to stop at Matsumoto Shave Ice, a popular, family-owned shave ice shop that serves more than 1,000 shave ice treats a day!

KUHIO BEACH SUNSET HULA SHOW

If you’re staying in Waikiki or strolling along Waikiki’s main strip, Kalakaua Avenue, you may want to stop at Kuhio Beach Park to catch a free hula show on Tuesdays and Saturdays starting at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. There is an additional show on the last Sunday of the month, at the same time. The shows begin a little earlier in the winter months (November through January) because of the early sunset. Just look for the Duke Kahanamoku statue diagonally across from the Hyatt Regency.

CHINATOWN

Head over to Chinatown to experience this cultural treasure. Just a 15 minute ride from Waikiki, Honolulu’s Chinatown offers a maze of shops, art galleries and restaurants that offer delicacies from China to Morocco, the Philippines to Lebanon.

The area is a colorful representation of the melting pot of ethnicities found in Hawaii. Once destroyed by devastating fires, Chinatown is enjoying a renaissance in recent years.

HIKING

There are so many family-friendly hiking trails on Oahu. While some require a rental car, others are accessible by TheBus.



A popular hiking trail for families with children is the Makapu’u Point Lighthouse Trail.



It is completely paved, and although it is uphill at the start, it is easily walkable for children. The views heading to the top are stunning and well worth the trek. Be warned though, there is no shade and no restrooms. Bring your water bottle and a breathable hat.



Another hiking option is walking about two miles along Waikiki Beach where you might see the bronze surfboards and learn about the history of Waikiki along the way. And the beach will be right there for you to cool off and take a break when you need to!

BEACH AND SNORKELING

It’s free. Grab your towel and head to one of Oahu’s many pristine beaches to enjoy the warm sand and crystal clear ocean. Some of the most popular beaches include Ala Moana Beach Park, Magic Island, Kailua Beach and Lanikai Beach on the windward side. There are many more on the North Shore and Leeward Coast, and don’t forget the famous Waikiki Beach.



And you may want to rent some snorkels for a small fee to experience the beauty of the coral and marine life!















