FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

HONOLULU (KHON) — If you are planning to fill up your gas tank this week, there is some good news. Gas prices are still going down for parts of Hawaii and across the country.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Hawaii is $5.21, which is down 12 cents since last month, according to AAA.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Hawaii was $4.34.The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.75, which is down slightly from last Monday.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 2 p.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

Costco– Kahului: $4.39 Safeway– Kahului: $4.43 Maui Oil– Kahului: $4.53 Sam’s Club– Pearl City: $4.58 Costco– Kapolei: $4.59 Costco– Waipio: $4.59 Safeway– Ewa Beach: $4.59 Costco– Iwilei: $4.89 Costco– Kailua Kona: $4.99 NEX– Pearl Harbor: $5.06

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Hawaii is $4.39.