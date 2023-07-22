

If you’re thinking about a marriage proposal in Hawaii and are looking for the perfect location for the big moment – you’ve hit the jackpot! There’s a wide array of magical and photogenic backdrops to choose from in the islands — from the glistening Pacific Ocean to sweeping mountain views.



Here are a few suggestions from Only in Your State:



1. Tantalus Lookout – O’ahu

For sweeping and stunning views of Honolulu, head to the Tantalus Lookout via Round Top Drive and propose as the sun is setting. You can also see Diamond Head Crater and Waikiki Beach from the lookout!



2. Hanalei Bay – Kaua’i

This jewel on the north shore of Kauai is one of the most breathtaking beaches in Hawaii. Any time of day will do, but there’s nothing like a romantic Hanalei Bay sunset casting hues of pink, lavender and orange in the Hawaiian skies.



3. Mauna Kea – Hawaii Island

Why not propose while stargazing at the summit of Mauna Kea? This spot is a paradise for astronomy lovers and the stargazing doesn’t get any better than at the Mauna Kea Observatories. Propose under the stars, but please be respectful. This summit is considered sacred to Native Hawaiian people.



4. Kealia Beach – Maui

Considered one of the longest beaches on Maui, Kealia Beach is also known as Sugar Beach. Enjoy breathtaking mountain views and a nature walk along the secluded shore before popping the question.



5. Sweetheart Rock – Lana’i

The 80-foot rock sits between Manele Bay and Hulopoe Bay. Take a quick 20 minute scenic walk around jagged cliffs to the Pu’u Pehe overlook during sunset. You may even spot a pod of spinner dolphins who love to play in Hulopoe Bay.



6. Near a waterfall

How about a breathtaking waterfall as your backdrop? To avoid losing an engagement ring however, it may be best to propose at a lookout point at any one of dozens of waterfalls around the state. A couple of favorites are Akaka Falls State Park located along the northeastern Hilo coast or Rainbow Falls in Hilo.



7. Horseback riding through Waipio Valley – Hawaii Island

For horseback riders (or not), this location offers stunning views of Waipio Valley’s 2,500-foot cliffs that would be a jaw dropping location for a romantic proposal.



8. Waimea Canyon – Kauai

This is known as the Grand Canyon of the Pacific – stretching 14 miles long, a mile wide and more than 3,600 feet deep. Enjoy panoramic views of the colorful canyon, waterfalls and frequent rainbows while proposing.



9. Tropical Garden

Any one will do, but for a really impressive and romantic botanical garden, head over to Kauai’s south shore and propose at Allerton Garden. The property includes small waterfalls, statues and fountains and even some garden rooms. There are a variety of locations here to pop the question.



10. Friday night fireworks at Waikiki Beach

You definitely won’t be alone, and it may get a little loud, but if you find the perfect spot, this could be a magical and memorable marriage proposal!

