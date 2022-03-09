HONOLULU (KHON2) — Spring is right around the corner and when looking back on winter in Hawaii, one can say it has been mild compared to the rest of the country.

Rent.com, a digital marketing solution company, comprised a list of the best cities for people who hate winter and to no surprise Hawaii ranked in close to the top.

Coming in first was Tuscon, Arizona then Tampa, Florida. Third was Phoenix, Arizona, and in fourth was Honolulu.

Honolulu has an average winter high of 78 degrees Fahrenheit during the winter months and a low of 64 degrees.

Jon Leckie with Rent.com said Honolulu gets plenty of sun during the winter months making it a perfect destination for outdoor activities.

“It’s no surprise to see Honolulu on the list given the average winter temperature is 78 degrees,” said Leckie. “What makes Honolulu an excellent city for the winter months is its plentiful sunshine in January and February and a plethora of outdoor recreational activities.”

It’s no wonder why millions and millions of tourists fly to Hawaii to get away from the doom and gloom of winter in their state and head to the Aloha State for some much-needed sun.

“From Waikiki’s beaches to its hiking trails and outdoor attractions — there is truly something for everyone,” said Leckie.

Some winter activities they suggest is strolling through the Ho’omaluhia Botanical Garden, hiking up the famous Diamond Head trail or soaking up the sun on Waikiki Beach.

To see the full list of best cities for those who hate winter head to Rent.com’s website.