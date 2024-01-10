HONOLULU (KHON2) — Emergency Medical Services responded to a motor vehicle collision on the busy intersection of South Beretania Street and Keeaumoku Street on Wednesday after a vehicle flipped and rolled over.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

EMS initially received the call at 11:53 a.m. and reported that four individuals were injured in the collision, all being treated for trauma.

A 96-year-old male is in stable condition.

Two female individuals, one 70-year-old and one who is believed to be in her 70s, are in serious condition. EMS also treated a 29-year-old female pedestrian, who was left in serious condition.

It is unknown what caused the crash.